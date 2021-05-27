Short Interest in VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE) Decreases By 76.1%

VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a decrease of 76.1% from the April 29th total of 65,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,107,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of VNUE stock opened at $0.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02. VNUE has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.05.

About VNUE

VNUE, Inc operates as a live entertainment music technology company. It offers a suite of products and services that monetize and monitor music for artists, labels, performing rights organizations, publishers, writers, radio stations, venues, restaurants, and bars, as well as other stakeholders in music.

