UBS Group Initiates Coverage on RingCentral (NYSE:RNG)

UBS Group began coverage on shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $360.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho decreased their target price on RingCentral from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist raised their target price on RingCentral from $367.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on RingCentral from $345.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $428.43.

NYSE RNG opened at $260.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,042.84 and a beta of 0.68. RingCentral has a fifty-two week low of $229.00 and a fifty-two week high of $449.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $339.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $352.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.43 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 27.38% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that RingCentral will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Anand Eswaran sold 2,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.87, for a total value of $823,060.07. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 69,321 shares in the company, valued at $26,402,289.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 12,300 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.72, for a total transaction of $4,596,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 165,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,998,279.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,621 shares of company stock worth $15,916,669 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in RingCentral by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

