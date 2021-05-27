Yuma Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YUMAQ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Yuma Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YUMAQ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the April 29th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of YUMAQ opened at $0.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.16. Yuma Energy has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.52.

Yuma Energy Company Profile

Yuma Energy, Inc focuses on the acquisition, development, and exploration for conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It has onshore properties located in central and southern Louisiana, and southeastern Texas; and operated and non-operated assets in south Louisiana, including Cameron, LaFourche, Livingston, St.

