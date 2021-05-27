Yuma Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YUMAQ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Yuma Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YUMAQ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the April 29th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of YUMAQ opened at $0.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.16. Yuma Energy has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.52.
