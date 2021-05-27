Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.42

Shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.42 and traded as high as $5.52. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $5.12, with a volume of 37,690 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

The firm has a market cap of $160.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.18 and its 200 day moving average is $5.42.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts forecast that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA)

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

