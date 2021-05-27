The Transfer Token (TTT) Price Down 1.2% Over Last Week

The Transfer Token (CURRENCY:TTT) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 27th. The Transfer Token has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and approximately $4.14 million worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, The Transfer Token has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. One The Transfer Token coin can now be bought for approximately $15.86 or 0.00040033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00042380 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000182 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About The Transfer Token

The Transfer Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,132,993 coins. The official website for The Transfer Token is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt . The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for The Transfer Token is medium.com/@atomofficialsns

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

