Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research raised Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.43.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

NYSE:F opened at $13.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $13.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.90. The company has a market cap of $55.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.18.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 451.2% during the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,343 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 15,834 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $368,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $768,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $683,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.