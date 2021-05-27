Paparazzi (PAZZI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $13,277.10

Paparazzi (CURRENCY:PAZZI) traded 20.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 27th. One Paparazzi coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Paparazzi has a total market cap of $13,277.10 and $142.00 worth of Paparazzi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Paparazzi has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00085929 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005416 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00018507 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $388.34 or 0.00979987 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,789.88 or 0.09563795 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.40 or 0.00091862 BTC.

About Paparazzi

Paparazzi is a coin. It launched on May 14th, 2020. Paparazzi’s total supply is 168,717,761 coins and its circulating supply is 42,734,738 coins. The official website for Paparazzi is pazzi.io . Paparazzi’s official Twitter account is @paparazzi_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Paparazzi is a photo-centric blockchain-based platform to provide a seamless process of capturing, sharing, and trading a graphic memory. Within seconds, people can capture the moment they are in and share it with friends and families across the borders. These personal moments are not limited to an individual entity. For instance, travel guides, photographs, and artworks are all commercial merchandise. “

Buying and Selling Paparazzi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paparazzi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paparazzi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paparazzi using one of the exchanges listed above.

