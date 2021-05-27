Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Has $19.88 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.3% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $19,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Iron Financial LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 11.7% in the first quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 6,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 151.2% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 9,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Harvey Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.0% in the first quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,038,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,155,000 after purchasing an additional 192,000 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 20.8% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 61,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,186,000 after purchasing an additional 10,653 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.45.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $169.07 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.52.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

