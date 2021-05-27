IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys 5,746 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 546.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,746 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 18.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 919 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $72,509.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $2,970,400.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 936,929 shares of company stock valued at $69,769,293. Insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $67.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.66. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.89 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.29 and a 200-day moving average of $67.30.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.65 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 2.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.06%.

IBKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interactive Brokers Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.43.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

