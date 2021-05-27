Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,006 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SQ. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,796,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Square during the 4th quarter valued at $437,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Square by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,030,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Square by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Square during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SQ. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Square from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Guggenheim raised shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Square from $216.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.43.

Square stock opened at $222.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.02 and a 1 year high of $283.19. The company has a market cap of $101.25 billion, a PE ratio of 313.16, a PEG ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $235.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.46.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.49, for a total value of $661,753.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,010,386.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.56, for a total transaction of $41,112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 202,727 shares in the company, valued at $41,672,562.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,545,583 shares of company stock worth $359,677,401. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

