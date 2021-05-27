Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stake Lessened by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 36.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 76,059 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $10,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $991,465,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 180.6% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,912,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $358,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,962 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,794,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $348,033,000 after purchasing an additional 997,219 shares during the last quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 221.3% during the fourth quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 1,140,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $104,604,000 after purchasing an additional 785,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,268,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $299,722,000 after purchasing an additional 749,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on AMD. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. New Street Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $78.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.57 and a 200-day moving average of $85.44. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $6,847,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 377,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,697,385.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $77,426.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 406,782 shares of company stock valued at $32,480,713. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.