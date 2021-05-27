Swiss National Bank Has $75.18 Million Stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,062,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Hess were worth $75,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter valued at $206,947,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,744,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,623,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,288 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,322,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $122,622,000 after acquiring an additional 696,305 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 160.7% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,094,240 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,856,000 after acquiring an additional 674,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,459,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $129,834,000 after acquiring an additional 546,827 shares in the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HES. TheStreet raised Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on Hess from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hess from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

HES stock opened at $84.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.56. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $34.82 and a 1-year high of $86.94.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently -34.13%.

In other news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $284,204.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 280,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,208,938.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $140,733.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,886,051.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 877,648 shares of company stock valued at $69,584,359. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

