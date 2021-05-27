BlackRock Inc. Sells 2,326,383 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,612,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,326,383 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in NIO were worth $2,440,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NIO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter worth $666,462,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of NIO by 407,573.9% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,290,000 after purchasing an additional 8,497,915 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in NIO by 213.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,448,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,315,000 after buying an additional 4,392,059 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in NIO during the 4th quarter worth $125,626,000. Finally, Growth Interface Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIO during the 1st quarter worth $85,756,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

Get NIO alerts:

NIO stock opened at $37.76 on Thursday. Nio Inc – has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $66.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.16.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.89). NIO had a negative return on equity of 61.18% and a negative net margin of 38.46%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.73) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on NIO shares. CLSA started coverage on NIO in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC lifted their price target on NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on NIO from $60.00 to $38.80 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NIO from $33.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.89.

NIO Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.