BlackRock Inc. Has $2.54 Billion Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,154,642 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 918,722 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of SBA Communications worth $2,540,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 224.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 185,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,382,000 after buying an additional 128,154 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 19,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 72,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,233,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after purchasing an additional 9,365 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SBAC shares. Barclays increased their price target on SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on SBA Communications from $309.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on SBA Communications from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.45.

SBAC stock opened at $298.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $290.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.34. The stock has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a PE ratio of 242.67 and a beta of 0.20. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $232.88 and a 1 year high of $328.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.79 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 6.59%. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

In other news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total value of $214,313.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,662.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.27, for a total value of $523,647.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,329,659.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,908 shares of company stock valued at $1,790,734. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

