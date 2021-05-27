BlackRock Inc. Sells 1,301,191 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,254,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,301,191 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.54% of Corteva worth $2,948,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 803.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $44.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.35. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.83 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 34.67%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTVA. KeyCorp increased their target price on Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Argus increased their target price on Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Corteva from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.07.

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $1,468,110.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rajan Gajaria purchased 2,600 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.67 per share, with a total value of $129,142.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

