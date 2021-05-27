BlackRock Inc. Acquires 1,682,939 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,989,045 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,682,939 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Best Buy worth $2,409,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,227,362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,419,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,803 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Best Buy by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,561,571 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $355,409,000 after acquiring an additional 239,631 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Best Buy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,270,828 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $326,396,000 after acquiring an additional 41,269 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Best Buy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,169,870 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $316,321,000 after acquiring an additional 22,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Best Buy by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,618,500 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $261,317,000 after acquiring an additional 81,871 shares during the last quarter. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BBY opened at $116.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.23 and a fifty-two week high of $128.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.77 and its 200 day moving average is $112.75.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 52.47%. The company had revenue of $16.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.19 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on BBY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.26.

In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 10,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $1,292,070.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 194,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,153,239.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $282,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,298 shares of company stock worth $5,600,588 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

