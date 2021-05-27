BlackRock Inc. Buys 2,809,039 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,444,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,809,039 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of Centene worth $2,840,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Centene in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Centene in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNC opened at $73.49 on Thursday. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $74.52. The firm has a market cap of $42.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CNC shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Centene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.54.

In other Centene news, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,883 shares of company stock worth $2,626,390. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

