BlackRock Inc. Increases Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,271,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 907,765 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.67% of IHS Markit worth $2,736,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,064,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,944,000 after buying an additional 91,697 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,121,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $370,202,000 after buying an additional 82,349 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth about $339,370,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 298.6% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,855,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,610,000 after buying an additional 2,139,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,489,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,644,000 after buying an additional 149,698 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

Shares of INFO stock opened at $104.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a PE ratio of 43.99 and a beta of 0.97. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52-week low of $67.68 and a 52-week high of $109.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

In other IHS Markit news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $358,806.25. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on IHS Markit from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IHS Markit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.57.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.