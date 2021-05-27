Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL) Receives €49.98 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €49.98 ($58.80).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

ETR SHL opened at €46.20 ($54.35) on Monday. Siemens Healthineers has a 12 month low of €35.58 ($41.85) and a 12 month high of €49.99 ($58.81). The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.07 billion and a PE ratio of 30.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €47.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €44.62.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.