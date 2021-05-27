Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL) Receives €49.98 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Posted by on May 27th, 2021

Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €49.98 ($58.80).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

ETR SHL opened at €46.20 ($54.35) on Monday. Siemens Healthineers has a 12 month low of €35.58 ($41.85) and a 12 month high of €49.99 ($58.81). The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.07 billion and a PE ratio of 30.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €47.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €44.62.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Analyst Recommendations for Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL)

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.