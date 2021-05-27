Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.78

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.78 and traded as high as $5.43. Cleveland BioLabs shares last traded at $5.32, with a volume of 55,438 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.79.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Cleveland BioLabs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland BioLabs in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland BioLabs in the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cleveland BioLabs by 228.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 25,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland BioLabs in the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and Russia. Its proprietary platform of toll-like immune receptor activators (TLR) has applications in mitigation of radiation injury, radiation oncology, and immuno-oncology.

