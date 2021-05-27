VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.97

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.97 and traded as high as $4.05. VOC Energy Trust shares last traded at $3.88, with a volume of 87,406 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.98. The stock has a market cap of $66.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 2.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.0663 dividend. This is a positive change from VOC Energy Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 6,517 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 161,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 6,531 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of VOC Energy Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 22,822 shares during the period. 4.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC)

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2020, its underlying properties had interests in 470.3 net producing wells and 84,332 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.1 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 3.1 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties.

