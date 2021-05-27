NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.12

NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.12 and traded as high as $4.68. NetSol Technologies shares last traded at $4.43, with a volume of 56,667 shares.

Separately, TheStreet lowered NetSol Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $51.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.38 and a 200 day moving average of $4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.78 million for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 1.94%.

In other NetSol Technologies news, CEO Najeeb Ghauri purchased 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $37,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 794,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,097,383.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of NetSol Technologies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 271,496 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 16,723 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetSol Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NetSol Technologies by 7.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 67,899 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetSol Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of NetSol Technologies by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 793,360 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 104,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.27% of the company’s stock.

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent On The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital solutions covering Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator.

