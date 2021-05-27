JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL) Announces $16.00 Dividend

JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 25th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 16.00 per share on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.
JG Boswell stock opened at $756.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $739.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $646.18. JG Boswell has a 52 week low of $465.00 and a 52 week high of $764.00.
About JG Boswell
