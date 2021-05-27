JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL) Announces $16.00 Dividend

JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 25th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 16.00 per share on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

JG Boswell stock opened at $756.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $739.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $646.18. JG Boswell has a 52 week low of $465.00 and a 52 week high of $764.00.

About JG Boswell

JG Boswell Company produces, processes, and markets pima cotton. It is also involved in processing tomatoes for paste and seed crops, as well as livestock operations in Central California. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

