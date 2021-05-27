Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Plans Dividend of $0.78

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 25th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.776 per share by the business services provider on Monday, June 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

Shares of CGEMY opened at $37.76 on Thursday. Capgemini has a 1 year low of $19.57 and a 1 year high of $38.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.68 and a 200-day moving average of $32.28.

Get Capgemini alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Capgemini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capgemini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.