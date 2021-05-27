David E. Shaw Sells 980 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.93, for a total value of $67,551.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $70.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -393.53 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.15. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.27 and a 1 year high of $117.00.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.87 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 9.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SDGR. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schrödinger by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Schrödinger by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Schrödinger by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Schrödinger by 2.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. 53.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SDGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Schrödinger in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

