Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) to Issue Dividend of $1.14

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 25th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 1.1437 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.11.

CDPYF stock opened at $45.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.48 and its 200 day moving average is $41.49. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $31.35 and a 1-year high of $48.00.

CDPYF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$59.00 to C$62.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$61.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.88.

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

