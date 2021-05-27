LexinFintech (LX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, June 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). LexinFintech had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $464.85 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect LexinFintech to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LX stock opened at $9.14 on Thursday. LexinFintech has a 12-month low of $6.04 and a 12-month high of $15.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.87 and a 200-day moving average of $8.90.

LX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of LexinFintech in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.80 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.81.

About LexinFintech

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumption and consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

