Burton M. Goldfield Sells 2,000 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.39, for a total transaction of $156,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,504,095.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Burton M. Goldfield also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 22nd, Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,666 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $982,277.20.
Shares of NYSE TNET opened at $77.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.43. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.67 and a 12 month high of $87.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.91.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 13.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 492,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,677,000 after purchasing an additional 21,197 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in TriNet Group by 22.2% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 40,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after buying an additional 7,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in TriNet Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have weighed in on TNET. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.50.
About TriNet Group
TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.
