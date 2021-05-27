Burton M. Goldfield Sells 2,000 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.39, for a total transaction of $156,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,504,095.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Burton M. Goldfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 22nd, Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,666 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $982,277.20.

Shares of NYSE TNET opened at $77.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.43. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.67 and a 12 month high of $87.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.91.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.36. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The firm had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. TriNet Group’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 13.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 492,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,677,000 after purchasing an additional 21,197 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in TriNet Group by 22.2% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 40,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after buying an additional 7,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in TriNet Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TNET. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

