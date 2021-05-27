United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.83. United States Antimony shares last traded at $0.79, with a volume of 696,753 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 8.12.

In other United States Antimony news, CEO John C. Gustavsen bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.90 per share, with a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United States Antimony by 2,484.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,001,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,712 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Antimony in the first quarter valued at about $360,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Antimony by 217.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 526,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 360,869 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in United States Antimony by 450.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 193,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 158,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in United States Antimony by 107.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 183,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 95,363 shares during the last quarter. 3.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Antimony Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY)

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

