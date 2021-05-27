Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE) Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) fell 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.26. 36,608 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,346,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATHE. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Alterity Therapeutics by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 159,281 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alterity Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Alterity Therapeutics by 7.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 45,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alterity Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Alterity Therapeutics Limited researches and develops therapeutic drugs for the treatment of Parkinsonian's disease and other neurodegenerative diseases in Australia. The company's lead drug candidates is ATH434 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

