Craig Hallum Trims Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Target Price to $90.00

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $97.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PRLB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Proto Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Shares of PRLB opened at $91.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.08. Proto Labs has a 12 month low of $85.50 and a 12 month high of $286.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.32 and a beta of 1.65.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $116.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.25 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Proto Labs will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRLB. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Proto Labs by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,430,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $539,448,000 after acquiring an additional 81,631 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Proto Labs by 24.3% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,976,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,640,000 after buying an additional 385,843 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Proto Labs by 23.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,957,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,376,000 after buying an additional 367,009 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 11.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,028,000 after purchasing an additional 46,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Proto Labs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,608,000.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.