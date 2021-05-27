Atico Mining (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) Shares Down 5.1%

Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF)’s share price was down 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.53 and last traded at $0.53. Approximately 142,450 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 114% from the average daily volume of 66,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.46.

About Atico Mining (OTCMKTS:ATCMF)

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,355 hectares located in Carmen de Atrato, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Atico Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atico Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.