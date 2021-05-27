Insider Selling: ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Director Sells $17,556.00 in Stock

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Director Richard A. Heyman sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $17,556.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $23.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $879.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $40.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.70.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.03. Analysts predict that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. ORIC Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,910,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,802,000 after purchasing an additional 31,445 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $31,498,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,143,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,015,000 after buying an additional 619,999 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,105,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,082,000 after buying an additional 5,081 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 853,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,901,000 after buying an additional 229,870 shares during the period. 89.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

