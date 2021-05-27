Analysts Expect Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) to announce ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Arcadia Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.18). Arcadia Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.71) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.78). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.57) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Arcadia Biosciences.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.46. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 61.18% and a negative net margin of 47.27%.

RKDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Arcadia Biosciences in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Arcadia Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ RKDA opened at $2.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.82 million, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of -0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.92. Arcadia Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 219.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 46.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 9,155 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Arcadia Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 11,704 shares in the last quarter. 5.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

