Orbit Garant Drilling (TSE:OGD) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.95

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. (TSE:OGD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.95 and traded as high as C$1.38. Orbit Garant Drilling shares last traded at C$1.32, with a volume of 6,400 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of C$48.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.52.

Orbit Garant Drilling (TSE:OGD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$40.50 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc provides mineral drilling services in Canada, the United States, South America, and West Africa. It provides underground and surface diamond drilling services to mining companies through various stages of mineral exploration, mine development, and production. The company also offers geotechnical and water drilling services to mining or mineral exploration companies, engineering and environmental consultant firms, and government agencies.

