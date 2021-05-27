Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $83.16

Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 83.16 ($1.09) and traded as high as GBX 90.40 ($1.18). Stagecoach Group shares last traded at GBX 88.20 ($1.15), with a volume of 1,388,783 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SGC shares. Liberum Capital upped their price objective on shares of Stagecoach Group from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 125 ($1.63) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 98 ($1.28) price objective on shares of Stagecoach Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Stagecoach Group from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 124 ($1.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Stagecoach Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 91.71 ($1.20).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 94.74 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 83.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,055.69. The stock has a market cap of £500.09 million and a PE ratio of -32.81.

In other news, insider Brian Souter sold 133,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.23), for a total transaction of £125,640.40 ($164,149.99). Also, insider Ray O’Toole acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.23) per share, for a total transaction of £2,820 ($3,684.35).

About Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC)

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

