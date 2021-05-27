Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.59

Shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.59 and traded as high as $22.92. Luxfer shares last traded at $22.33, with a volume of 62,579 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LXFR shares. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Luxfer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Luxfer from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.45 and a 200-day moving average of $18.64.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. Luxfer had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $85.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Luxfer’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is 53.76%.

In other Luxfer news, insider James Gardella sold 20,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $440,108.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Graham Wardlow sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $139,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Luxfer by 33.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Luxfer by 222.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Luxfer by 54.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Luxfer in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Luxfer during the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Luxfer Company Profile (NYSE:LXFR)

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

