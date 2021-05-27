United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) Raises Dividend to GBX 28.83 Per Share

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 28.83 ($0.38) per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from United Utilities Group’s previous dividend of $14.41. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of UU stock opened at GBX 1,002 ($13.09) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 968.94 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 921.99. United Utilities Group has a 52 week low of GBX 800.40 ($10.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 996.40 ($13.02). The firm has a market capitalization of £6.83 billion and a PE ratio of 62.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.98.

In related news, insider Steven L. Mogford sold 36,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 925 ($12.09), for a total transaction of £340,844 ($445,314.87).

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 566 wastewater treatment works; and 86 water treatment works.

