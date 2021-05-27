United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) Raises Dividend to GBX 28.83 Per Share

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 28.83 ($0.38) per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from United Utilities Group’s previous dividend of $14.41. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of UU stock opened at GBX 1,002 ($13.09) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 968.94 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 921.99. United Utilities Group has a 52 week low of GBX 800.40 ($10.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 996.40 ($13.02). The firm has a market capitalization of £6.83 billion and a PE ratio of 62.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.98.

In related news, insider Steven L. Mogford sold 36,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 925 ($12.09), for a total transaction of £340,844 ($445,314.87).

About United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 566 wastewater treatment works; and 86 water treatment works.

