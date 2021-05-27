Tower Limited Announces Interim Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:TWR)

Tower Limited (ASX:TWR) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, May 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.
