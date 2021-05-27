Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) Short Interest Down 79.4% in May

Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decline of 79.4% from the April 29th total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALMTF opened at $0.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.71. Almonty Industries has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $1.05.

Almonty Industries Company Profile

Almonty Industries Inc engages in the mining, processing, and shipping of tungsten concentrate. The company owns interests in the Los Santos mine located near Salamanca, Spain; the Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine situated in Covilha and Castelo Branco, Portugal; the Sangdong tungsten mine situated in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea; and the Valtre Valtreixal tin and tungsten project located in Zamora province, Western Spain.

