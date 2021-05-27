Insider Selling: SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Director Sells 17,138 Shares of Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Director John Gordon Freund sold 17,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $545,845.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

John Gordon Freund also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, John Gordon Freund sold 51,027 shares of SI-BONE stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $1,660,418.58.

On Wednesday, March 17th, John Gordon Freund sold 666,200 shares of SI-BONE stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $20,245,818.00.

On Thursday, March 11th, John Gordon Freund sold 63,928 shares of SI-BONE stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $1,984,964.40.

On Monday, March 15th, John Gordon Freund sold 235,887 shares of SI-BONE stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $7,343,162.31.

Shares of SI-BONE stock opened at $31.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.30 and its 200 day moving average is $29.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -22.39 and a beta of 1.42. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.43 and a 1 year high of $37.21. The company has a current ratio of 15.18, a quick ratio of 14.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 56.06% and a negative return on equity of 31.92%. The company had revenue of $20.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.08 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SI-BONE by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,242,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,039,000 after buying an additional 263,523 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 213.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,748,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,668 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the first quarter worth $27,408,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the first quarter worth $25,828,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in SI-BONE by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 806,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,128,000 after purchasing an additional 163,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist upped their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on SI-BONE from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.63.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

