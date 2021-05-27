Adacel Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:AELTF) Short Interest Down 82.9% in May

Adacel Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:AELTF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 82.9% from the April 29th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
AELTF stock opened at $0.70 on Thursday. Adacel Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.69.
About Adacel Technologies
