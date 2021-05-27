Adacel Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:AELTF) Short Interest Down 82.9% in May

Adacel Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:AELTF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 82.9% from the April 29th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

AELTF stock opened at $0.70 on Thursday. Adacel Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.69.

About Adacel Technologies

Adacel Technologies Limited develops and sells air traffic management, air traffic control simulation and training, and software applications and services in the civil and military aerospace sectors primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers Aurora air traffic management system for managing procedural airspace in a surveillance environment; MaxSim air traffic simulator training system; MaxSim ATC, an air traffic control simulator and training system; and AeroDrive, an immersive training simulator to train airport drivers in a safe, risk-free, and 3-D environment; and intelligent communications environment, an aviation phraseology training tool for air traffic controllers and pilots.

