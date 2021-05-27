TR Property Investment Trust (LON:TRY) Increases Dividend to GBX 9 Per Share

TR Property Investment Trust (LON:TRY) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share on Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from TR Property Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $5.20. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

TRY opened at GBX 431 ($5.63) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.15. TR Property Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 330.50 ($4.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 490.50 ($6.41). The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 425.75 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 398.40.

TR Property Investment Trust Company Profile

TR Property Investment Trust plc is an investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize shareholders’ total returns by investing in the shares and securities of property companies and property related businesses internationally. The Company also invests in investment property located in the United Kingdom only.

