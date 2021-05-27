TR Property Investment Trust (LON:TRY) Increases Dividend to GBX 9 Per Share

TR Property Investment Trust (LON:TRY) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share on Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from TR Property Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $5.20. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
TRY opened at GBX 431 ($5.63) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.15. TR Property Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 330.50 ($4.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 490.50 ($6.41). The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 425.75 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 398.40.
TR Property Investment Trust Company Profile
