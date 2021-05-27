PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Bought by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,756 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PTC in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in PTC in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in PTC by 12,000.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in PTC in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in PTC in the first quarter worth about $84,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total transaction of $36,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,920 shares in the company, valued at $3,238,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.12, for a total value of $159,431.52. Insiders have sold 7,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,232 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

PTC has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on PTC in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.38.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $132.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.69, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.82. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.00 and a 52 week high of $149.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $461.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.01 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

