Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 106,425 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 190.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,425 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $12,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RPV opened at $79.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.56 and its 200-day moving average is $68.81. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 1 year low of $44.95 and a 1 year high of $81.95.

