BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $9.45 Million Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,178 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.07% of Evergy worth $9,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Evergy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Evergy in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 82.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Evergy news, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.48 per share, with a total value of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 14,216 shares in the company, valued at $760,271.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $56,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,822 shares in the company, valued at $103,617.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,673 shares of company stock worth $1,863,735 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:EVRG opened at $61.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.62. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.61 and a fifty-two week high of $65.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.22. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.37.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Evergy had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 69.03%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EVRG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Evergy from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

