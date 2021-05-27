Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 399,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,673 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 891,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,150,000 after purchasing an additional 174,462 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 162,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after buying an additional 29,792 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,130,000. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,754,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 11,084 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $26.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.08. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.69 and a 52-week high of $26.33.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.