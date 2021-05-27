iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,020 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.14% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $9,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BFT Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 4,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $92.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.97. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $60.54 and a 1-year high of $95.36.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

