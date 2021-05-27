iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.14% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $9,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 947,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,342,000 after acquiring an additional 41,658 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 415,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 311,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,082,000 after acquiring an additional 17,745 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 253,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,639,000 after acquiring an additional 32,085 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 249,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OEF opened at $190.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.00. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $135.88 and a 1-year high of $192.26.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

