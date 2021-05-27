Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 343,150 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 68.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343,150 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.14% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $10,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth $673,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 232,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,605,000 after acquiring an additional 16,050 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Iron Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth $6,053,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth $4,138,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VGIT opened at $67.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.54. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $67.09 and a 52-week high of $70.86.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.